Newark, NJ man killed in Saturday night quadruple shooting
🚨 Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday evening
🚨 The shooting killed one person and injured three others
🚨 It was one of several shootings in North Jersey this weekend with multiple victims
NEWARK — A shooting near a liquor store on Saturday evening has killed one person and injured three others.
Gunfire erupted in Newark shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the corner of Leslie Street and Chancellor Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Four people were struck in the hail of bullets.
First responders took all four victims to a local hospital. However, one man, 43-year-old Corey Beasley was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m. Friends and family of Beasley mourned him on social media as a kind man known to many in the community.
Authorities did not identify the other victims. They are expected to survive.
Violent weekend in North Jersey
The shooting in Newark was one of several in North Jersey this weekend.
Three separate shootings in Paterson Friday night into early Saturday morning left eight people injured. Of the eight victims, three were women and another was 13 years old.
Two of the shootings took place near a public school. The other occurred about half a mile away from the school. It's unclear if the incidents are connected.
Investigations into all four shootings remain ongoing. No arrests have been made.
Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com
