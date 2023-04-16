Paterson, NJ shootings injure 8 including 13-year-old victim

🔴 Separate shootings left eight people injured in Paterson

🔴 One of the victims was 13 years old

🔴 Two nighttime shootings occurred next to a school

PATERSON — Multiple shootings in Passaic County's largest city on Friday night and early Saturday morning have left eight people injured including three adult women and a teenager.

The violence started Friday night around 9 p.m., according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Paterson cops responded to the area near the corner of East 18th and Fair Streets for a report of a shooting. They found two victims.

Scene of a Paterson shooting 4/14/23. (NBC 4 New York) Scene of a Paterson shooting 4/14/23. (NBC 4 New York) loading...

One 19-year-old Paterson man and a 13-year-old teen had been shot. They were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center and are expected to survive.

Then less than four hours later, around 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning, more gunshots rang out near two intersections on either side of Paterson Public School No. 21.

One set of officers responded to the area of East 22nd Street and 10th Avenue. A 26-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, both Paterson residents, were suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the same hospital and were also expected to live.

Paterson Public School No. 21 at Madison and E 10th Aves. (Google Maps) Paterson Public School No. 21 at Madison and E 10th Aves. (Google Maps) loading...

At the same time, other officers went one block over to the area of Madison and 10th Avenues. They found no victims at the scene but they did find evidence a crime had occurred, according to officials.

But a short time later, four people including three women and a man arrived at St. Joseph's in a private vehicle. All four victims were Paterson residents between the ages of 31 and 37 years old. They had been shot but none of their injuries were fatal.

Investigations into all three shootings remain ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

