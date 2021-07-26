Newark, NJ man gets prison for armed carjacking of Uber driver

NEWARK — It’s six and a half years in prison for a Newark man who admitted to his role in the armed carjacking of an Uber driver nearly two years ago.

25-year-old Raquin Tanner, was sentenced in Newark federal court on Monday, after previously pleading guilty to aiding and abetting the carjacking, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig announced.

A woman was sitting in her parked car on Summer Avenue in Newark one night in August 2019, federal prosecutors said, when Tanner and two other men approached as seen on video surveillance.

The woman was held at gunpoint as she was thrown to the ground and had her vehicle stolen.

One of the other men, 21-year-old Rakeem McNair, of Roselle, also previously pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm and has been scheduled to be sentenced in November.

On Monday, a judge also gave Tanner three years of supervised release, once his sentence is finished.

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7" A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.