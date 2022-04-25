NEWARK — A city resident is charged in connection with the deaths of two people in a fiery crash involving a stolen car last month, and authorities said the man was finally caught by police while driving another stolen vehicle.

The Newark Department of Public Safety said on Facebook that on Friday night, a BMW reported stolen out of Nutley was observed by Newark police attempting to cross a concrete median at Irvine Turner Boulevard, at which point the car became stuck and two passengers fled on foot, while the driver also tried to leave the scene but tripped and fell.

That driver was identified as Sharrod Rogers, 20, of Newark, who when apprehended initially gave his name as Davon Rogers, according to police. One of the passengers, a 17-year-old, was also caught.

Get our free mobile app

Rogers was identified as the driver in the March 31 crash of a Dodge Charger, stolen out of Union, into an Acura, killing two of that car's occupants.

Two vehicles involved in a fatal crash in Newark 3/31/22 Two vehicles involved in a fatal crash in Newark 3/31/22 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

The Department of Public Safety said Rogers and a male passenger fled the scene after that crash, leaving behind three teenage girls who were all injured. The Dodge eventually burst into flames.

Rogers is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, false documents, and contempt of court, and had two open arrest warrants from the New Jersey State Police and Livingston police, according to authorities in Newark.

The 17-year-old arrested in Friday's incident was charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction of the administration of the law, and resisting arrest.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.

Unbelievably Expensive Divorces