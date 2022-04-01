2 killed in fiery crash with stolen car in Newark, NJ
NEWARK— Two people were killed when their car was struck by a stolen car that burst into flames after impact early Thursday morning.
The stolen Dodge Charger hit an Acura at the intersection of West Runyon and Elizabeth Avenue in Newark around 4:35 a.m.
The impact killed Felix Valdez, 47, of Islip, New York, and a woman, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. The identity of the woman killed has not yet been confirmed by police.
Video obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News shows the Charger catching fire and skidding down the street after impact. When the Charger came to a stop, another car pulled up and two people got out and picked up two people who were inside the Charger.
The impact of the crash ejected the battery from one of the vehicles into a nearby 7-Eleven, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.
Three women hospitalized
Stephens said three women in the Charger were taken to University Hospital for treatment and were in stable condition as of Friday afternoon. Two males fled the crash scene.
Stephens said the Charger was later reported stolen from Union.
No charges have yet been filed in the crash.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
