Newark, NJ man charged in fatal stabbing outside ShopRite
⚫ A verbal dispute escalated quickly into a fatal stabbing, police say
⚫ The victim is a 56-year-old man from East Orange
⚫ The suspect has been charged with murder and weapons offenses
NEWARK — An argument turned deadly in a supermarket parking lot on Monday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
Newark resident Julius Gaines, 56, has been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection with the fatal stabbing of East Orange resident Rodney Mayes, 56.
The killing occurred in the ShopRite parking lot at 206 Springfield Avenue, after a verbal dispute between the individuals Monday evening, according to officials.
SEE ALSO: NJ eyes new fine for inconsiderate drivers
According to RLS Media, the argument between Gaines, who is a sanitation worker in Newark, and Mayes may have stemmed from the local network of unregulated taxicabs.
Charges against Gaines include first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Gaines was not apprehended at the scene. Officials announced his arrest Wednesday afternoon.
New Jersey 101.5 was not immediately aware of representation for Gaines.
Anyone with information related to this case is being asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC. Calls can be kept confidential.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
Ignore these calls, NJ! Area codes you should never pick up
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt