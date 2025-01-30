⚫ A verbal dispute escalated quickly into a fatal stabbing, police say

⚫ The victim is a 56-year-old man from East Orange

⚫ The suspect has been charged with murder and weapons offenses

NEWARK — An argument turned deadly in a supermarket parking lot on Monday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Newark resident Julius Gaines, 56, has been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection with the fatal stabbing of East Orange resident Rodney Mayes, 56.

The killing occurred in the ShopRite parking lot at 206 Springfield Avenue, after a verbal dispute between the individuals Monday evening, according to officials.

SEE ALSO: NJ eyes new fine for inconsiderate drivers

According to RLS Media, the argument between Gaines, who is a sanitation worker in Newark, and Mayes may have stemmed from the local network of unregulated taxicabs.

ShopRite parking lot on Springfield Ave. in Newark (Google Street View) ShopRite parking lot on Springfield Ave. in Newark (Google Street View) loading...

Charges against Gaines include first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Gaines was not apprehended at the scene. Officials announced his arrest Wednesday afternoon.

New Jersey 101.5 was not immediately aware of representation for Gaines.

Anyone with information related to this case is being asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC. Calls can be kept confidential.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman