New Jersey's toughest vaccination and mask mandate has been lifted.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka will no longer require businesses to verify vaccination status of their customers and has also lifted the city's indoor mask mandate.

"Because of the cooperation of our community in our efforts to continue our fight against COVID-19, we are seeing a downward trend in cases, " Baraka said in a statement. "That has, in turn, enabled us to remove vaccination and mask restrictions.”

Baraka announced the vax and mask mandates on Dec. 22 as omicron cases were surging.

Newark is lifting the proof of vaccination mandate, and will no longer require persons to wear face masks while indoors in public places. Businesses have the discretion to require patrons and employees to wear face masks while in their establishment. In addition, it is strongly recommended that buildings housing seniors/and or the disabled require the wearing of face masks in public and common areas, including, but not limited to elevators, hallways, stairways. Masks are still required in common areas of all government buildings. - News Release, City of Newark

Newark, under Baraka, has been one of the most aggressive municipalities in New Jersey in terms of COVID mitigation and prevention measures. Baraka has signed more than 36 executive orders since the pandemic began more than two years ago.

The city was among the first to require all municipal workers to show proof of vaccination status to keep their jobs.

While lifting the mandates, Baraka also cautioned restrictions could return if the infection rate rises.

"We still need to remain vigilant," he said. "Continue to wear your masks when appropriate and get vaccinated, to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

Despite the mayor lifting the mask mandate for the city, Newark's school kids will still have to mask up to attend class.

Newark schools officials have announced the continuation of the school mask mandate for students and staff, even after the statewide mask mandate is lifted by Gov. Phil Murphy on March 7.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.