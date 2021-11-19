Newark, NJ cops get wanted armed robbers off the street

For many years I've been talking about the civil rights crisis impacting our cities. Newark, NJ in particular has been seemingly unable to recover from decades of mismanagement, crime, and poverty. Sadly, one result of the decay is a younger and younger criminal population.

Cops in Newark have their hands full for sure. Earlier this week, cops were put to the test having to chase several suspects wanted for armed robbery on foot through the streets of the city. The suspects were all teens, two were 16-years-old and one 17-years-old. The cops were attempting to apprehend the teens who were reportedly armed and wanted for two armed robberies which occurred earlier in the day.

During the chase, cops say the teens robbed a person at gunpoint and stole cash. The cops were thankfully able to arrest all three ending the dangerous chase.

This is just another example of cops literally running toward danger to remove dangerous suspects from the streets. I want to dedicate this #BlueFriday to all the cops on duty in Newark. It's a difficult shift no matter where you are in Jersey's largest city and the cops deserve a break and recognition.

Let's hope over the course of the next few years we elect politicians who value the job done every day by the men and women in blue so we can create an environment of liberty and prosperity.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey