NJ mom stabs little boy during a murderous crazed episode, cops say

🚨 Police were called to a house in Newark's Central Ward

🚨 The mother of a 5-year-old boy found stabbed was taken into custody

🚨 She is being held for observation at University Hospital in Newark

NEWARK – The mother of a 5-year-old boy found stabbed Monday afternoon was charged with attempted murder after having a mental health breakdown.

Symona McGhee, 29, of Newark was arrested after the boy was found stabbed inside a home on Murray Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

McGhee was later charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, endangering the welfare of a child, and attempted murder.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said McGhee was having a “mental health breakdown” at the time of the stabbing. She is being held at University Hospital in Newark for observation.

Symona McGhee Symona McGhee (Essex County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Love for her son

On her Facebook page, McGhee wrote that she loves her son Gajuan Jr. "with all my heart" and they have an "unbreakable bond."

The boy was in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday evening, according to Stephens.

Stephens asked anyone with information about the stabbing to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 877-TIPS-4EC (877-847-7432).

