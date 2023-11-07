NJ mom arrested after little boy was stabbed

🚨 Police were called to a home in Newark's Central Ward late Monday afternoon

🚨 A 5-year-old boy was taken to University Hospital for treatment of injuries

NEWARK – A mother of a 5-year-old boy was into custody after he was found stabbed late Monday afternoon.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said officers found the boy injured at a home on Murray Street near Brunswick Street in Newark's Central Ward around 5:10 p.m. He was taken to University Hospital and was in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

It's not known if the boy's mother, whose identity was not disclosed, was charged.

Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they thought an elderly couple moved into the home a few years ago. They saw a young boy at family barbecues in the backyard of the house.

Police investigate the stabbing of a 5-year-old boy in Newark 11/6/23 Police investigate the stabbing of a 5-year-old boy in Newark 11/6/23 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

