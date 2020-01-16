Often number one in any given bad category, now Newark Liberty International Airport is getting negative attention for something else. Of the three major New York/New Jersey airports, turns out more guns are confiscated at Newark.

NJ.com reports that between Newark, LaGuardia and JFK, 26 guns were attempted to be brought on planes last year. 11 of them at Newark. This is on the rise. In 2018 the number was 20 at the three airports. They say it’s not just the northeast but a problem going on across the country.

If any of this makes you uneasy, put it in perspective. We are nowhere close to the worst in the nation. Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport found 217 guns last year at checkpoints. And topping the list was Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a whopping 323. On a whole, 87% of the time guns are loaded when found.

Why is it happening? As NJ.com goes on to report, the TSA says it’s a simple answer. More guns.

It makes you wonder how many they miss. They can’t possibly be catching every single one. And when so many people forget until the last second that they have a box cutter or knife in their carry-on and find they make it through security, some guns are bound to be getting on planes.

Have a nice flight.

