15-year-old locked up after stolen car chase through Warren, NJ

🚨 A Newark teen has been arrested and charged with weapons possession

🚨 The teen and two others were in a stolen car before he was taken into custody

🚨 Police found a gun and high-capacity magazine inside the stolen vehicle

WARREN TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Newark boy was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, following a stolen vehicle and foot pursuit early this morning.

Just before 1 a.m., Warren Township police officers found the stolen car believed to have been taken from Watchung, and after trying to pull the car over, the stolen vehicle fled the area, speeding towards Route 78.

Thanks to a tire deflation device deployed by the officers, the vehicle became disabled and crashed. Three individuals inside the vehicle then ran away.

During that foot pursuit, the 15-year-old was taken into custody.

Troopers were unable to find the two others despite a long search that included a the State Police Aviation Unit.

Troopers found a handgun with a partially loaded high-capacity magazine in the car.

The juvenile was charged with a juvenile delinquency complaint for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon/device, and fourth-degree unlawful taking of means of conveyance.

He was being held at the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending a Family Court appearance.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.