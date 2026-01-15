💔 Two severely neglected dogs were dropped off in a storage tote at a Newark shelter

🐶Staff shaved off more than three pounds of hardened fur

🚨 New Jersey rescue groups asked to help dogs

NEWARK — Two dogs with obvious signs of severe neglect are recovering after being surrendered to the Associated Humane Societies in Newark.

Neglected dogs surrendered to Newark animal shelter in storage tote

There is now an urgent call for rescue organizations to step in and provide assistance.

ALSO READ: Police warn of an impersonator pulling people over in Hunterdon

The dogs, Gucci and Grandpa, were surrendered in a storage tote on Jan. 12 to the AHS in Newark, according to the shelter’s Facebook page.

They were so severely matted and in so much pain that they could barely walk or move, shelter officials said.

“Because of their condition, our medical team couldn’t even properly assess them at first,” shelter officials said.

Gucci and Grandpa were surrendered to AHS of Newark in a storage tote severely matted and neglected (Screenshot via AHS Facebook video) Gucci and Grandpa were surrendered to AHS of Newark in a storage tote severely matted and neglected (Screenshot via AHS Facebook video) loading...

Severe matting leaves dogs barely able to move

Shelter officials said the staff rushed into action and immediately began shaving the dogs to free them from their painful, tangled coats.

Olivia Gonzalez, social media coordinator for AHS of Newark, told News 12 that the matting had hardened into almost a shell or a cast, indicating years and years of neglect.

Gucci and Grandpa were surrendered to AHS of Newark in a storage tote severely matted and neglected (Screenshot via AHS Facebook video) Gucci and Grandpa were surrendered to AHS of Newark in a storage tote severely matted and neglected (Screenshot via AHS Facebook video) loading...

Once the mats started coming off, the staff said they discovered something even more appalling — hidden masses, severe dental disease, and horribly overgrown nails, with urine and feces trapped in the fur.

More than three pounds of fur removed reveals hidden injuries

Gonzalez told News 12 that more than three pounds of matted fur were removed from the dogs.

Gucci and Grandpa were surrendered to AHS of Newark in a storage tote severely matted and neglected (Screenshot via AHS Facebook video) Gucci and Grandpa were surrendered to AHS of Newark in a storage tote severely matted and neglected (Screenshot via AHS Facebook video) loading...

“The neglect these dogs endured is truly heartbreaking. Gucci and Grandpa desperately need rescue placement where they can receive the care, comfort, and recovery they deserve,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

New Jersey rescue groups urgently needed to help dogs recover

Officials with AHS of Newark are relying heavily on local New Jersey rescue organizations. If anyone can help either or both of these dogs, please contact the Rescue Coordinator, Sherri Laraway.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom