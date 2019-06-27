Fighter jets intercept Newark-bound flight, airline tweets ‘bomb threat’

A plane headed to Newark from Mumbai, India made an emergency landing in London on Thursday morning — apparently in response to a potential threat.

Air India Flight 191 landed at London's Stansted Airport around 5:15 a.m. EDT as a "precautionary measure" and was sent to an "isolated area," according to a message from the airport on its Twitter account.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported that the airline initially said on its Twitter account that the landing was because of a "bomb threat," but the tweet was deleted.

Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon fighter jets escorted the jet to the airport, according to CNN.

Air India did not immediately respond to a message.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: