Newark Airport Terminal B evacuated and woman is arrested
NEWARK — A major disturbance unfolded Thursday evening at Newark Liberty International Airport as Terminal B was evacuated when a woman ran into a secure area of the airport.
Port Authority police ordered everyone out of the terminal around 9:15 p.m. when Shanita Witter, 24 who had just arrived on a flight bolted for a security door, according to spokeswoman Lenis Valens.
Witter is a New Jersey resident but Valens declined to disclose her town.
A search with K9s located Witter an hour later.
She was charged by Port Authority police with defiant trespass and interfering with transportation. Witter was released pending a court date.
Travelers had to be rescreened in order to re-enter the terminal which houses many international airlines plus Delta, Spirit and some United flights.
Earlier on Thursday, a United Boeing 777 headed to Brazil with 256 passengers on board returned to Newark when a problem developed with a hydraulic pump.
Video of the plane shows sparks coming off the bottom of the plane and three pieces of debris falling to the ground near a parking lot.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
