Newark Airport made another list, but it’s a good one

Since I posted about Newark Liberty Airport’s ranking among the worst in the world a couple of weeks ago, it seems only fair that I post about the airport making a list for a good reason. Our favorite travel punching bag appears on Fodor’s Travel Awards on the list of “Best Airports” in the category of “Best Airport for Food Lovers.”

In case you don’t know, Fodor’s publishes travel books and has a website with all sorts of travel and tourism information. The site points out that the food at the airport has “come a long, long way”, with great food options at all of the terminals. It singles out Terminal C as particularly good being “one of the best pre-flight places to eat- bar none.” Fodor’s praises the offerings from “some of the best chefs serving New York City.” Finishing second in the “Best Food” category was Hong Kong’s airport. The overall best airport, according to Fodor’s is Hollywood Burbank Airport and the worst is Los Angeles International Airport.

