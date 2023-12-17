New Year’s resolutions New Jersey might find difficult to follow

It's that season in the Great Garden State when we all start to think about what we'll begin to do differently at the start of a brand new year.

New Year's resolutions are more or less a reflection on ourselves and what we can do to better our lives in a positive way. One of the most common resolutions is to lose weight or exercise more.

Of course, that one also falls through the cracks with so many simply because they're unable to find the time or motivation to keep it going. In fact, most resolutions end up that way.

Before we look at some Jersey-specific ones that absolutely would never be followed, let's first look at some of the more common resolutions that are broken by everyday Americans. And yes, this includes those of us in New Jersey.

New Jersey-specific resolutions

Are you guilty of breaking any of the above resolutions? Don't feel bad as many of us across the country are also terrible at keeping them.

If you have been able to stick with it, then a huge congratulations to you. You've got the willpower, motivation, and drive to see it through - something more of us wish we had.

You are the motivation for the rest of us, which is awesome. Of course, those mentioned above aren't just Jersey-specific.

The following ones, however, are. And if any of the below ones are on your resolution list, hopefully, you'll be able to prove that some in New Jersey can indeed follow through on some of the hardest ones in the state.

Drive less aggressively

We have to admit, we're not the calmest drivers in the nation. In fact, most view us as downright aggressive.

The problem with New Jerseyans is that we sometimes don't know when to pull back on that aggression while driving out of state or while in situations where that aggression isn't warranted. So for some, this would be a good resolution to add to your list.

But is this one possible to even follow in New Jersey? Trying to be a safer and less aggressive driver not only makes the roads safer, but it's also better for our health because we don't let our blood boil.

However, that's easier said than done, especially in The Garden State.

Acceptance of what others think

This one sounds like a nice resolution to follow. And to be honest, it looks more straightforward on the surface.

But what if being kinder to your fellow Jerseyans meant also accepting their lingo? In other words, not arguing with them for what they call something.

That would mean if someone called pork roll Taylor ham or vice versa you must accept it as truth. Not too easy to do if you're from New Jersey.

Complain less

A big one for New Jersey, and rightfully so. We have a lot to complain about in New Jersey.

The cost of living, for example, is through the roof here. For all the issues we have, making a resolution to complain less might be kind of tough to do for those of us in The Garden State.

Look, we all have that Jersey aggression from simply living here, making some of these resolutions harder to follow. Not impossible to stick with, but difficult.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.