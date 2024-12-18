WILDWOOD — Tickets have been selling fast for a unique twist on the routine New Year's Eve celebration.

In fact, additional time slots have opened up to keep up with demand.

MudHen Brewing Company, a brewpub along Rio Grande Ave., is running a New Year's Eve party geared toward children, complete with a "milk & cookies toast."

The two-hour event also features face painting, a balloon drop, giveaways, and music from a DJ.

Originally, the restaurant had one session planned for Dec. 31 at noon. But demand was so high, MudHen decided to add two more "kid's new year 2025" events on Monday, Dec. 30.

The 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. time slot on Monday is already sold out. But as of Wednesday morning, tickets were still available for the 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. event.

You can try to grab a ticket using this site. The restaurant also has waitlists available for any time slots that are full.

A $10 cover charge gets all guests in the door. Guests aged 2 and younger are free. Once you're in, you can order from MudHen's regular menu.

For the early event, the milk/cookie toast is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. A balloon drop is scheduled for 1:45 p.m.

