New Year’s Eve fireworks — where to watch in New Jersey
There may not be as many options as you'd have on July Fourth, but you can still find plenty of towns and businesses in New Jersey that are running fireworks displays to ring in the new year.
Some are free to the public, others may come at a price so you can enjoy other perks.
Here's a list of the New Jersey events we've been able to spot over the past week for Dec. 31, in alphabetical order by town.
Camden
For $10, you can watch fireworks over the Delaware River from the deck of the Battleship New Jersey.
The event is promoted as "midnight fireworks," but the listing mentions fireworks at both 6 p.m. and 12 a.m.
Hammonton
The New Year's Eve bash along Bellevue Avenue in the "Blueberry Capital of the World" is scheduled to run from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m, featuring a "blueberry drop," food, music, and fireworks.
Jackson
Six Flags Great Adventure is running a New Year's Eve Celebration in the main Christmas area, featuring "fireworks and festive music." The show is free with admission.
Long Branch
The fireworks show at Pier Village is set to kick off at 9 p.m.
Morristown
The alcohol-free First Night Morris County is expected to light up the night at 9:15 p.m.
The event will also feature music and theatrical performances, plus film screenings and children's programs.
Tickets for the event are $30.
Ocean City
First Night Ocean City runs from 4 p.m. until midnight, featuring "over 70 events at over 20 venues."
Fireworks are scheduled to launch at midnight, from the beach at 5th Street.
Sea Isle City
A "spectacular fireworks display on the beach" is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Seaside Heights
Fireworks are scheduled for 5 p.m., weather permitting. The event starts at noon and will offer games, music, and performers.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
