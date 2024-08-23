New sushi spot opening first NJ location in popular shopping mall
It’s great to hear when there’s news of a new storefront or business opening up in the Garden State especially when it’s a restaurant with a bar, of course.
And you can’t go wrong with any kind of Asian fusion food. Just add a martini bar and you’ve got a line out the door.
Kooma is a popular sushi bar and restaurant in Eastern PA. They have two locations in West Chester
and King of Prussia.
They are now opening their first New Jersey location in Cherry Hill.
This is not your typical all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant. Kooma’s menu is very elegant with a big selection of sushi and hand-picked ingredients.
They also offer the popular stone pots, stir-fry, and bibimbaps.
The Cherry Hill Mall is a very traffic-heavy area for all the right reasons. It’s one of the most popular malls in our state and has a great bank of restaurants to go with your shopping.
There are even more stores and places to eat in the mall that will be opening up very soon.
Kendra Scott set to open Winter 2024
Lacoste set to open Winter 2024
Rowan opening soon
JD Sports opening soon
Dry Goods coming soon
Columbia set to open for the holiday season 2024
Alo set to open Winter 2024
