New survey shows NJ is number 1 in U.S. for working from home

You gotta love WalletHub. They’re a very popular survey site that does research about living in the United States in the current economy, whatever that happens to be at the moment. And They seem to do surveys that puts NJ on top of the other 50 states in so many studies.

When other surveys only put us number one in the bad stuff (number one in property taxes! Number one in people moving away!) WalletHub has a history of finding the good in NJ.

This time, it’s the question of how working from home is working out for people in every state in the country.

WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics in two categories: Work environment and living environment.

The metrics are interesting. Some of them make complete sense to me and some of them, like how big the home is, seem a little silly but I guess this survey people know what they’re doing.

In the category of work environment, some things that were considered were Internet access, low costs, comfort and a high level of cybersecurity, and the quality in the speed of it. In terms of living environment, that’s a concern one very important factor - the number of people in a household. That, I get. The more people who live there, the more difficult it is to work from home.

With the popular job search website, Indeed, reporting historically high searches for remote work, we should count ourselves lucky. NJ actually makes at least this one small thing easier for us.

