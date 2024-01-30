New study shows NJ most deadly state for just crossing a street

Picture it. 2:30 a.m. earlier this month. In the dark, dead of night, you’re driving on Route 1 in Edison. You have an upcoming green light and at the last second as you’re cruising along you see a figure in the darkness. A man crossing Route 1 against the green.

There’s an accident. You’ve hit a pedestrian and he’s killed. Tragic for both in that you have to live with this image for the rest of your life.

It’s the scenario police say played out on January 8. The driver was cooperative and never charged.

No matter whose fault it is the sad fact stands that pedestrian fatalities are on the rise in New Jersey. In fact, according to a study done by High Rise Legal Funding New Jersey has the deadliest roads in the nation for pedestrians being struck and killed.

So what’s going on?

People with umbrella during snow storm in the street nemar74 loading...

They examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s fatality analysis reporting system (FARS) to find the most dangerous time of day for pedestrians as well as the percentage of pedestrian fatalities in each state.

Of all vehicular accidents resulting in fatalities 30.3% of victims were pedestrians in the Garden State. Compared to the national average of 17.3% that’s truly shocking.

What surprised me even more is 16% of all pedestrian fatalities occur at intersections. So almost 1 in 6 pedestrians killed are being struck where we have stop signs and traffic signals. This shouldn’t be happening.

Don't walk New York traffic sign on blurred background SbytovaMN loading...

Why is it then?

A disproportionate 31% of all of New Jersey’s pedestrian fatalities are occurring in just the last three months of the year. That could indicate both darkness falling earlier as well as alcohol involved in holiday celebrations.

Also NHTSA is not letting cell phones off the hook. Whether in the hands of drivers or pedestrians they believe it’s contributing to the high numbers. Since 2012 pedestrian fatalities have increased by more than 53%.

Tero Vesalainen Tero Vesalainen loading...

While we know New Jersey is the deadliest state to cross a street, here’s the full top ten of states with the highest percentages of roadway fatalities being pedestrians.

1

New Jersey

30.3%

2

Hawaii

26.6%

3

California

25.9%

4

New York

25.3%

5

Alaska

23.9%

468978823 PinkBadger loading...

6

Maryland

23%

7

Florida

21.9%

8

Delaware

21.3%

tie 9

New Mexico

21.2%

tie 9

Washington

21.2%

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.