New study says you’d be better off ride sharing in a toilet

If you're driving the streets of for Uber or Lyft and you want to look out for your customers as well as yourself, keep lots of Purell ready and available. A new study found the back seats of those ride sharing vehicles have 35,000 times more germs than a toilet seat, 219 times more than a taxi and three times more than a rental car or a toothbrush holder.

Most of the germs were found on window buttons and seat belts.

The study, conducted by insurance company Netquote, looked at nine cars in total - three ride share vehicles, three taxis and three rental cars.

After hearing this I guess the same rules apply, put the seat down when you leave the vehicle.

