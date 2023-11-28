New state-of-the-art Target approved to kick-off 2024 in NJ

It's always great to see some positive news toward the end of the year. And this announcement is sure to get Garden State residents excited.

The Planning Board in West Orange just announced an all-new, state-of-the-art Target will be coming to the community in early 2024. This announcement follows a great 2023 for Target's brick-and-mortar locations.

Target already has numerous locations throughout New Jersey, but not all communities have one in their backyard. Earlier in 2023, Eatontown was fortunate enough to have a new Target arrive in their area.

That location, however, is a bit different from traditional Targets. Instead of the large layout we're accustomed to, this store is a smaller concept type.

Target Reports Large Q3 Earnings Miss As Customer Demand Becomes Uncertain Getty Images loading...

The state-of-the-art store coming to West Orange will be joined by DogTopia, which also announced a new location at the West Orange Plaza. It's all part of the many enhancements coming to an already thriving area for shopping.

Also unique to the plaza upgrades will be a pollinator garden, along with additional EV charging stations. According to Mayor Susan McCartney, the community is "beyond excited for the addition of the new Target location."

The mayor went on to say, "In an era when other communities are seeing stores close, we are excited to have this long-awaited, large-scale investment in brick-and-mortar retail in our community. Supporting and growing our local businesses remains one of our top priorities.”

Major landscaping upgrades, including larger trees, were also announced as part of the plaza's redevelopment. The plaza will also feature a pocket park full of eco-friendly features.

Target.com Target.com loading...

The new state-of-the-art Target in West Orange is slated to open in the Spring of 2024. Click here for more info regarding all the exciting plans coming to the West Orange Plaza.

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt