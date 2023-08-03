New Rutgers baseball stadium in Middlesex County is a win for NJ

I’m not even a baseball fan, but I got excited hearing this news. Middlesex County and Rutgers Athletics have announced, through a letter of intent, an exciting partnership.

As part of the Community, Innovation, and Opportunity (CIO) Strategic Investment Plan, Middlesex County and Rutgers Athletics have come together to create new possibilities for both institutions.

The collaboration designates a facility—the future “Multipurpose Community Venue” on Middlesex College's campus as the home field for Rutgers baseball, beginning the 2026 season.

This strategic move not only strengthens the ties between the county and the university but also opens doors for Middlesex College students to access Rutgers' curricula and mentorship opportunities.

According to middlesexcountynj.gov, at a press conference held at Middlesex College's West Hall, prominent speakers, including county officials, Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs, head baseball coach Steve Owens, and Major League Baseball alum Todd Frazier, announce the partnership, and then emphasized it’s significance, and their long-term vision.

Enhancements to the Multipurpose Community Venue were also announced, including state-of-the-art amenities dedicated to Rutgers Athletics.

These enhancements will cater to the high athletic standards of the NCAA and the Big Ten, establishing Middlesex County and its College as a top-tier destination for sports and recreation in the region.

With well-equipped locker rooms, advanced training facilities and top-tier broadcast streaming capabilities the venue is poised to host Rutgers baseball games with a level of excellence that will be embraced by national and regional broadcasters.

Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the fantastic opportunity to bring Big Ten baseball to this new facility.

Coach Steve Owens also expressed his gratitude to Middlesex County for providing a beautiful stadium facility, stating that it will expand their program's fan base across the state and offer amenities comparable to power-five level venues.

The article goes on to say that this collaboration represents a significant step forward for both Middlesex County and Rutgers Athletics, and will benefit the state of New Jersey and the community as a whole.

Sharing this vision for both educational advancement and top-tier athletic facilities is what will ultimately make this partnership work. It also proves all parties’ commitment to growth and excellence. What a win for NJ.

