New roller coaster to debut at Six Flags

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson has unveiled its next big attraction and it has a decidedly Jersey flavor. The Jersey Devil Coaster will debut in 2020 and the park describes it as “shattering three world records for the longest, tallest, fastest single rail coaster on the planet!” The coaster will take riders 13 stories high and reach speeds of 58 miles per hour; it will also have an 87 degree drop, a 180 degree stall, and a zero gravity roll. The coaster will travel through a wooded area of the park, mimicking the legend of the Jersey Devil, said to haunt the Pinelands near the Ocean County park. Here is a simulation of the ride released by the park:

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​