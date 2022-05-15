New restaurant, Blu Crête Bistro, in Basking Ridge is worth a visit

Blu Crête Bistro, a new restaurant in Basking Ridge, opened up earlier this year and locals love it.

I first heard about it from a mom who had recently visited and had nothing but good things to say. Blu Crête Bistro is located in the space that was previously a long-time local favorite Veneto's in the shopping center in the Hills communities.

Blu Crête Bistro opened at the end of 2021 and with 52 Google Reviews, they have a solid 4.9 stars. Many of the reviews include highlights of the freshness of the food, the kindness of the staff and the large portions. Also many are very happy to have the addition of a new restaurant option in Basking Ridge.

They offer an eclectic menu, one appetizer favorite is sushi pizza, which is a rice cake, ahi tune, scallions, spicy aioli and soy reduction. Their dinner options offer a wide range of choices, including many Italian favorites and seafood.

Blu Crête Bistro, photo by Jordan Jansson Blu Crête Bistro, photo by Jordan Jansson loading...

Here are some reviews from local Basking Ridge residents I spoke with:

Dolores Cirra

"Blu Crete is fast becoming one of our favorite BYO restaurants in Basking Ridge. You will immediately notice the staff and servers are friendly, efficient, and polite. We appreciate the serene space; the tables are spaced out sufficiently so that you will enjoy your meal privately without feeling cramped. The menu has something for everyone. The food is excellent; high quality. On our most recent visit, we started with the Caesar and arugula salads, very fresh and carefully prepared. Worth mentioning is the meatball appetizer prepared with whipped ricotta which my husband and I shared. The short rib main course is excellent; very tender and a generous portion. The pasta dishes while less complicated are fresh. Every meal so far has been consistently great. The keywords you will take away from this wonderful little place are freshness and quality. This restaurant is ideal if you are looking for quality cuisine; great service, cleanliness and value for the money. Highly recommend."

Mary-Pat McAllister Marzoli

"I ate there the second night they were open. The food was delicious & the service was good. The restaurant had been completely renovated from the previous owners. The owner was friendly and accommodating."

Helen Lawler

"Quality food, creative dishes, and solid management. I can't wait to see how they continue to re-imagine the planned dining room updates. So far it looks great! I can't imagine how stunning it will look in the next round."

Next time you are looking for a good meal, consider checking out Blu Crête Bistro, located at 554-556 Allen Road, Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

