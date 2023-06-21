New reality-defying attraction opens at American Dream next month

🔵 American Dream will get a new reality-defying attraction next month

EAST RUTHERFORD — If you like to defy reality, then you’re going to love the new attraction coming to American Dream Mall — The Paradox Museum.

The fourth U.S. location of the Paradox Museum will officially open its doors at the North Jersey mega mall in July.

“With more than 70 mind-twisting, eye-tricking exhibits encompassing 11,000 square feet, Paradox Museum New Jersey will force guests to rethink what’s real and what’s not, with exhibits that challenge the senses and make for the ultimate photo op,” according to a statement.

Paradox Museum New Jersey will feature dozens of exhibits including its popular Upside Down Room where all objects and people will seem to defy gravity. As an homage to New Jersey, the Upside Down Room will be set in a Jersey diner.

Guests can strike poses while sipping on a milkshake at the bar or sitting at a table getting ready to order dinner.

“We’re incredibly excited to finally be able to bring the unique, one-of-a-kind experience that only the Paradox Museum can offer, to New Jersey, said Marc Gregory Tipton, regional sales and marketing manager at Paradox Museum.

The attraction is ideal for all ages and interests. A trip through the museum will take visitors approximately 60 to 90 minutes.

Team members will be on hand to guide guests as they explore the exhibits and experiences, all while learning about vision, perception, and the human brain.

There is also a Paradox Boutique where visitors can purchase games, clothing, accessories, gadgets, and more.

Looking for a job? The museum is currently seeking to hire qualified applicants for over 25 open positions, ranging from guides to supervisors. Additional information can be found here.

Paradox Museum New Jersey joins three other Paradox Museum locations in the U.S. and five locations in Europe.

More than two dozen more locations are in development for 2024.

Pre-sale tickets are now available. Tickets range from $24 to $29.

