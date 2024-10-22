With early-in person voting just around the corner in New Jersey, a poll released out of Stockton University gauges residents' opinions on some of the hottest issues leading up to Election Day 2024.

Stockton specifically asked New Jersey registered voters about the topics of abortion, immigration, and the economy, as those were the three issues that residents in a previous Stockton poll had said were top of mind for the 2024 presidential race.

"Partisan affiliation really drivers voters' assessment of the economy and their personal finances," said Alyssa Maurice, director of research with Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

In the poll, more than half of the surveyed Democrats rated their financial situation positively, compared to one-third of Republicans. Seventy-nine percent of Democrats feel optimistic about the future of the economy, along with just a quarter of Republicans.

When asked which approach would be best for officials to take in dealing with the economy, 51% of Democrats agreed on taxing the wealthy. Republicans were less decisive, split among a number of approaches, such as reducing the federal deficit and increasing tariffs on trade.

Views on immigration have shifted right politically, according to Maurice. A majority of voters, 55%, view immigration positively, saying it's a good thing. But at the same time, 51% feel that immigration to the U.S. should be more difficult.

"One-third of Democrats supported mass deportation," Maurice said of the poll. "Obviously, that's a component of the Republican platform this cycle."

On the other hand, about a third of Republicans "embrace immigrants in the workforce," Maurice said.

"Voters' views aren't just black and white," she said.

Compared to 2022, when Stockton previously asked about the issue, views on abortion rights in New Jersey are stable.

Close to three-quarters of voters said abortion should be legal in all or most cases — 89% of Democrats and 52% of Republicans.

Nearly three-quarters said a candidate's view on abortion would greatly or somewhat impact their vote.

