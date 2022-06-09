New pass program and summer events coming to Six Flags in NJ

Exciting summer events and the introduction of a new annual pass program are coming to Six Flags Great Adventure.

The park already announced an array of guest experience improvements. But now, it will present a robust summer event lineup and a new annual pass program that provides more flexibility and more bang for your buck.

Summer vibes sky dancers at Six Flags (Photo Credit: Kristin Fitzgerald) Summer vibes sky dancers at Six Flags (Photo Credit: Kristin Fitzgerald) loading...

Summer events include:

• Six Flags Slamfest, June 18 - Northeast Wrestling presents Six Flags Slam Fest in the Movietown Arena. Meet & Greet autograph sessions with the stars from 1:30 to 4:30 pm, and a full-card wrestling event follows at 5:00 pm. It’s all free with theme park admission. Ringside seats require an upcharge. The event includes superstars such as Malakai Black, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, Mick Foley, NZO, Erick Rowan, Mickie James, Matt Taven, Eddie Kingston, and many more;

• Father’s Day, June 18 & 19 – Families can celebrate with dads while challenging thrilling coasters, yummy eats, and yes, craft beers.

• Coca-Cola July 4th Fest, July 2-4 – This spectacular fireworks show runs nightly starting at 9 pm. Guests can celebrate with refreshing surprises and heart-pounding thrill rides. The event is included with theme park admission.

Stilt walkers at Six Flags (Photo Credit: Kristin Fitzgerald) Stilt walkers at Six Flags (Photo Credit: Kristin Fitzgerald) loading...

• Summer Vibes Festival, July 16 – Aug. 14 – This brand new summer festival includes eye-popping spectacles, specialty eats, beat-the-heat beverages, live entertainment, and “Instagram-able” moments. Six unique, themed sections plus two additional experiences will bring the park to life with sights, sounds, and smells of summer.

The New Annual Pass Program:

There are three different levels of benefits tailored to each guest’s preferences. This flexible, new program offers the option for 12 easy monthly payments, too.

Annual Thrill Seeker Pass – Cost is $115 or 12 payments of $9.62. It includes access to Six Flags Great Adventure, Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure, and Hurricane Harbor, plus general parking and special savings. Blockout dates apply.

Annual Extreme Pass – Cost is $175 or 12 payments of $14.62. It includes access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks including Six Flags America outside Washington D.C., and Six Flags New England in Agawam, Ma., plus general parking, two junior passes, and special savings.

Annual Ultimate Pass – cost is $350 or 12 payments of $29.24. It includes access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks including Six Flags America outside Washington D.C., and Six Flags New England in Agawam, MA., plus preferred parking, two junior passes, a 10-meal dining plan, and special savings.

Lots of colorful umbrellas in the sky. City decoration Summer vibes umbrella canopy (Photo Credit: Kristin Fitzgerald) loading...

For a limited time, guests may also get a summer pass which includes access to Six Flags Great Adventure and Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure, plus general parking through Labor Day for $69.99.

Guests can purchase a Six Flags Annual pass at www.sixflags.com/greatadventure or through the Six Flags app.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.