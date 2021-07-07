New law in NJ targeting ‘pink tax’ is a joke (Opinion)

In a continuing effort to justify their existence and show how much they care, the New Jersey Legislature is planning to pass a law prohibiting charging women more for products and services.

Never mind if those things cost more to produce or deliver, they just want to virtue signal and control more of our lives.

It takes me about 15 minutes to get a haircut and it costs about twenty bucks. I've often heard women say, "I wish I could pay $20 to get my hair done." Well, mine didn't require a shampoo or drying or styling of any kind and only took 20 minutes. The salon or barber shop didn't spend much time or product on my hair, so I paid less.

No company or business deliberately charges women more because they're women. There is probably a lot more design in packaging to get women to buy their product, so the cost is higher.

State Sen. Nia Gil, D-Essex, says that by age 50 a woman pays $69,132 more for the same products that men do. How she arrived at that number is a mystery and of course no one will question it because then you'd be labeled a misogynist for even asking.

This is not about fairness or discrimination in pricing. It's about virtue signaling and justifying a corrupt, useless body of lawmakers who waste our time and money and erode our liberty every day they are in office, with rare exception.

If you think men's razors are cheaper, buy them. If you can get your hair done in 15 minutes, go to a barber shop.

Fortunately, this version of the Senate bill doesn't have any penalties attached and the Assembly has not acted on their version of this nonsense. But it's a good reminder of how little these people do about the real problems we have surviving in this state and how they play on peoples' emotions to pass nonsensical, restrictive, time-wasting, money-wasting nonsense to get you to believe their bull$#!&.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.