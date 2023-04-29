New Jersey’s smallest state park has some truly amazing views

Being relatively new to the Garden State, I'm always fascinated by the amount there is to do and see.

In the summer, Jersey is chock full of really cool events for the entire family.

There are so many different towns that host movies on the beach, you can check out some of the schedules below.

Lavallete movies on the Bay schedule

Avalon Movies on the Beach schedule

Seaside Heights movies on the Beach schedule

Point Pleasant movies on the Beach schedule

Seaside Heights also hosts a few really cool free concerts throughout the summer like the hugely popular Concerts on the Beach series.

Jersey is also filled with some truly amazing small towns, that if you drive too quickly, you could pass right by!

A while back I told you about Jersey's friendliest small town and planned the perfect day trip for you.

Another thing that Jersey is filled with is beautiful state parks.

One of my favorites is Island Beach State Park.

But have you ever visited Jersey's smallest state park?

It may be totally worth the day trip, especially because this tiny park apparently has one of the best views in the entire state.

The park is also full of history, in fact, it's the very spot where George Washington stood in 1777 to keep a watchful eye on the British, according to Only In Your State.

You'll have to make the trip out to the small town of Watchung and take a hike through gorgeous Washington Rock State Park.

According to Only In Your State this park is amazing to hike not only in the summer but also when the fall foliage sets in.

