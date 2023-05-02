New Jersey’s most famous restaurant is an absolute must visit
Food is always a great topic to write about. We love our food here in Jersey and we love talking about the great restaurants that we have here in the Garden State. From North to South, we have fantastic places to eat throughout New Jersey.
There are so many restaurants that you could label "famous" here in the Garden State but in a recent Lovefood article, they looked at the most famous restaurants in America, and of course that included our "most famous" here in New Jersey.
According to Lovefood: "This East Newark spot is undoubtedly something of a legend in New Jersey – and beyond. This isn't really your average diner, however. For a start, there's a full bar that boasts an impressive cocktail list and their food is excellent."
Tops Diner was selected by Lovefood as the most "famous" eatery in New Jersey. Agree? disagree?