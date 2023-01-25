Kurt Sutter, the Rahway-born man responsible for the show, “Sons of Anarchy” is bringing a new show to Netflix.

The writer/director/producer/actor was fired by FX from the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, “Mayans MC” after complaints about his management style got to be too much. That was in 2019.

His new project is called “The Abandons” and has received a series order from Netflix for 10 episodes; production is already underway.

According to Variety, the show’s official logline states:

As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.

So it doesn’t appear to have much in common with a 21st-century motorcycle gang in Charming, California like SOA was. Sutter, a graduate of Roselle Catholic High School and Rutgers University, told the Showbiz Cheat Sheet that the story is fictional even if all the events are not,

“So, it’s sort of like the precursor to the James Gang and other sort of iconic outlaws that we associate with the Wild West. So we might wink at history, say in Season 2 or 3 crossing paths with an 11-year-old Billy the Kid, and yet still be able to play in the fictional world, to me, is cool,” Sutter said.

The show is not expected to debut until 2024.

