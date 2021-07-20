New Jersey’s hottest new ice cream spots

I’d have ice cream for breakfast. Oh—and lunch and dinner, too. It’s my favorite food in the world.
In case you haven’t had enough ice cream this summer, New Jersey has become home to several more shops in the past couple of months.
I love trying new ice cream, whether a new flavor or different style, so any kind of ice cream-related news gets me pretty excited. If you also love ice cream and are looking to change up your dessert, here are a few new spots to check out.
- 1
Baked Bear, Long Branch
Ice cream sandwiched between two warm cookies has always been my favorite kind of dessert. The Baked Bear specializes in ice cream sandwiches, and they make all of their cookie flavors in-house. They have flavors ranging from your classic chocolate chip to beer batter and more. This place is definitely at the top of my list when it comes to trying new ice cream.
- 2
The Chocolate Bar, Little Silver
This ice cream joint opened late last summer, and the menu is full of unique and authentic Italian gelato. If you are a chocolate lover you will be pleased to know that all flavors at the Chocolate Bar are made from scratch daily by master chocolatier, Neil Grote Jr., who has been in the business for just over 17 years.
- 3
Churn House, Ocean City
Cereal infused ice cream is all the craze, and Churn House in Ocean City has jumped on board. When you order from Churn House, you first pick your flavored base of vanilla, chocolate, or vegan vanilla, and then you choose your mix-ins. This is a great place to get creative with the family and a delicious way to end a summer night.
- 4
Diane’s Dairy, Towaco
Diane's Dairy is one of Jersey's newest ice cream shops and is doing pretty well thus far. All of the flavors are named after local areas, making this place a true tribute to Jersey. The flavors change weekly, making each trip to Diane’s more exciting than the next.
- 5
Ice House, Hillsborough
There is something for everyone at Ice House, as the menu is extremely versatile. Customers can choose from 4 different cones as well as a cup, and they have vegan flavors in addition to their regular ice cream. They also have fusions, which are ice creams blended with toppings into either a milkshake or spoonable ice cream. What excited me most about this place is their custom cakes. If you love ice cream cake you’ll have to check out this place.