New Jersey’s hottest new ice cream spots

I’d have ice cream for breakfast. Oh—and lunch and dinner, too. It’s my favorite food in the world.

In case you haven’t had enough ice cream this summer, New Jersey has become home to several more shops in the past couple of months.

I love trying new ice cream, whether a new flavor or different style, so any kind of ice cream-related news gets me pretty excited. If you also love ice cream and are looking to change up your dessert, here are a few new spots to check out.