A couple of weeks ago the CEO of Jersey City giant Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, praised President Trump for his leadership at a White House event in the Rose Garden. It was a Hispanic Prosperity Initiative on July 9, that Mr. Unanue was put in the cross hairs of the 'cancel culture' thugs that want to hurt or silence anyone who dares say anything they don't agree with.

It doesn't have to be offensive or untrue, it just has to offend the trolls on twitter or Instagram who will try their best to destroy their target. These people haven't accomplished anything. They don't improve the world in any way. They just take out their deep-seeded anger and frustration of a disappointing childhood and inattentive father on whomever dares to say or stand for anything they find offensive.

The trolls immediately called for a boycott of Goya products which quickly turned into a "buy-cott". As of this date a GoFundMe page has raised over $300,000 to buy Goya products to give to food banks around the country. For the thousands of people who Goya employs here in New Jersey and around the world, any decline in sales would likely hurt them. It didn't matter that the CEO was invited to the White House by Barack Obama and praised the then president as well. He's just not allowed to be nice to this president. It's a shameful attempt by sad immature losers to try and hurt anyone that would dare support a duly elected President of the United States.

It's astounding that we find ourselves in this kind of bizzaro world, but sadly that's our reality. Goya sells a good product and by all accounts it's a well run company with a loyal customer base. I was at a birthday party over the weekend where the hostess presented a tray of Goya crackers tied in ribbons as party favors. Then I checked my pantry when I got home and there were a few cans of Goya beans left in the cupboard, but it looks like it's time to put on my mask and go out and get more. Not to support Donald Trump, but to buy a product I love and make sure the 4,000 employee around the world and the nearly 500 that work in New Jersey, get to survive and thrive.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​