New Jersey’s favorite color — What’s yours? (Opinion)

For me, there is no question about my favorite color. It depends. Depends on where the color is being displayed. If you ask me to compare colors on a paint palette, I'm likely to choose the calm, cool look of navy blue.

If you ask me about car color, I tend to lean toward white. Of course, the problem with white is technically speaking, it's not a color.

(Bestami Sarıkaya via Unsplash)

Of course, after some research, you find that defining white and black for that matter as colors or not depends on the definition of color. Here's an important excerpt from Britanica.com:

If color is solely the way physics describes it, the visible spectrum of light waves, then black and white are outcasts and don’t count as true, physical colors...If you include in the definition of color, however, all of the ways in which human eyes process light and the lack of it, then black and white, as well as pink, earn their places in the crayon box. - Jonathan Hogeback via www.britannica.com

Classic propaganda from "Big Colors" trying to take something that is obviously a color by any practical definition and create a doubt in the minds of the public. I firmly believe that black and white are colors and should be treated fairly and equally to the rest of the color spectrum.

It's unfair to segregate and isolate a "color" choice simply because some definitions point out that in the world of physics, they don't meet the definition of "color".

The reality is that in America, all colors should matter and as long as we are free to choose which color is going to be the dominant visual on our cars, homes, and appliances, black and white must be included.

