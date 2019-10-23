New Jersey’s deadliest highways

Different studies have come up with different results, but, according to CBS News, New Jersey’s deadliest highway is US 130 with an average of 11 deaths per year. The numbers were crunched by Geotab and culled info from the National Highway Traffic Safety Board and Federal Highway Administration between the years of 2008-17, using the number of fatalities and average daily traffic counts.

Despite our congested roads, New Jersey has a pretty low crash rate compared to other states: ours is 0.5, while Florida’s is 2.8 and in Texas it’s 2.0. Earlier this year, a company called ASecureLife looked at data from 2015-17 (summer months only) and determined that the three deadliest New Jersey highways were I-95, I-78, and I-80. According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation and the State Police and reported on NJ.com, the deadliest roads (in total number, not adjusted for traffic volume) in New Jersey in 2016 were the Turnpike and the Parkway.

