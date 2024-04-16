More states join NJ with humorous highway signs

It appears New Jersey isn't alone after all when it comes to those humorous safety road signs. Although, it does feel like New Jersey for some reason gets in trouble with the federal government over them quite a bit.

Maybe it's that they simply don't get our sense of humor. Or maybe it's because New Jersey tends to get more attention than other states (think of the Jersey Shore cast drama, for example).

Whatever it is, our state keeps finding ways to get them back up, and it's awesome. So awesome, in fact, that other states seem to be joining the fun with their own sense of humor.

Virginia is one of them. But before we take a look at one example from the VA Department of Transportation, let's first take a look back at some of the many signs that have been spotted in New Jersey, just for a refresher.

Humorous sign in NJ

stop sign with cars

NJ tones it down... just a bit

After essentially getting in trouble with the federal government, New Jersey's road signs went back to standard messaging. Or, did they? (Keep paying attention, VA)

Virginia state Route 195

Message for you, VA

So that's a look at a handful of the humorous and snarky signs that have been going up around the highways in the Great Garden State. And you have to admit, some of them are pretty funny.

But more importantly, they get you to pay attention just a bit more. Instead of the generic "Drive sober or get pulled over" message, references to Rudolph's lit nose are being made.

And because the signs are different, you don't blank them out. As a result, the important part of the message gets through.

This is why it's pretty funny to see the Virginia Department of Transportation doing something similar. Check out this social media post shared by the state on National Beer Day, April 7, 2024.

Humorous highway safety signs in VA for National Beer Day

Whether on the roads or just social media, how can anyone not love the humor in these signs? One thing's for sure, it certainly gets the point across about driving sober.

Although it does get you to pay more attention to the sign and message behind it, our friends in Virginia need to be careful and not to end up in the dog house like New Jersey has. Should the federal government step in, it's possible you'll get a time-out just like we did.

But if you do, that's OK. You'll be in good company knowing that New Jersey pushes that envelope with humous, but effective highway signage again, and again, and again. We'll keep a spot in the dog house ready for you just in case.

Humorous highway safety sign illustrations by the VDOT

UP NEXT: 80 is now the new minimum on the NJ GSP

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.