LOOK: NJ first COVID vaccine mega site opens in Morris County

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP — Gov. Phil Murphy led a tour of the opening of the Morris County mega site at the old Sears store at the Rockaway Town Square on Friday morning.

The center is the first of several to be opened around the state. The center at Rowan College of South Jersey in Glassboro also opened on Friday.

The governor announced Wednesday that police and firefighters would be eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1B Health care workers and patients in long-term care facilities have the highest priority under Phase 1A.

