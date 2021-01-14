My favorite sandwich growing up in Union City was and still is, fresh mozzarella with roasted peppers and prosciutto. It's the perfect combination of flavors that come together to create sandwich perfection. When we moved away, my friends and I called it the "Union City sub" and spread the taste throughout our new suburban lands.

Now a piece of that sandwich has achieved national prominence. Food & Wine magazine, which has named the best sandwich in every state, has chosen the mozzarella and peppers sandwich from M&P Biancamano in Hoboken as the "Best Sandwich in New Jersey."

The magazine also paid homage to White House subs in Atlantic City, as well they should.

"A search for the best Italian deli in New Jersey is not a great use of anybody's time, because the answer is always going to be whichever one is closest to you at the moment," Food and Wine's article said about New Jersey's great sandwiches.

"Hoboken's M&P Biancamano has been in business for a whole century, with the same cheesemaker for over 30 years," they added. "We weren't going to play favorites, but their fresh mozzarella and pepper sandwich—a thing of simple beauty, on some very fine bread—might be one of the country's best sandwiches, period."

If you were to name the "Best Sandwich in New Jersey, what would it be? Here's some of what you came up with.

