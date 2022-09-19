5 Jersey Sandwiches you must eat before you die

New Jersey may not have an "official sandwich," although there are many that would say pork roll, egg, and cheese, but we do have some of the greatest sandwiches ever. In fact, if you were given a choice of where to find eternal eating happiness, you could not go wrong choosing New Jersey. We are definitely a foodie's paradise! So much so that Conde Nast Traveler has added a new video of "5 Jersey Sandwiches to Eat Before You Die".

Here's what they've chosen:

1. Taylor Ham, egg and cheese from Sunrise Bagels in Montclair - Yes, they called it Taylor Ham and rightfully so. By the way, Jersey bagels are doughier than New York bagels which makes them better.

Sunrise Bagels in Montclair/ Google Maps Sunrise Bagels in Montclair/ Google Maps loading...



2. Fat sandwich from RU Hungry? in New Brunswick - Created by a lady in 1970, students have been deciding what to put in it like fries, cheeseburgers, chicken fingers, whatever you want.

R U HUNGRY? New Brunswick/ Google Maps R U HUNGRY? New Brunswick/ Google Maps loading...



3. White Manna Hamburgers in Hackensack - it was introduced at the World's Fair in 1939. They did White Castle before White Castle!

White Manna Hamburgers in Hackensack/ Google Maps White Manna Hamburgers in Hackensack/ Google Maps loading...



4. "The Ripper" from "Rutt's Hut" in Clifton - This deep fried hot dog opens when it's done. You can load it up with their secret recipe for pickled slaw or home made chili.

Rutt's Hut in Clifton/ Google Maps Rutt's Hut in Clifton/ Google Maps loading...



5. Roast Beef and Mozzarella from Fiores in Hoboken - The mutz is made in house, that's what they're famous for.

Fiores in Hoboken/ Google Maps Fiores in Hoboken/ Google Maps loading...

Now I'm sure you can add to this list and I'm already trolling for the sequel so please leave your sandwich in the comments below. Not the comments, the actual sandwich!

More from New Jersey 101.5: