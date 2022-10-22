Foodies say this is New Jersey’s best local sandwich shop

There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention.

That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best independent sandwich shops in the nation, we want to hear more.

Remember, we are the home and the birthplace of the greatest sandwich chain on the planet, Jersey Mike’s, so we know a little something about a great sandwich here in the Garden State.

The hard part, of course, is choosing one sandwich shop that rises above the rest, and here’s some reassuring news. The folks at Lovefood have chosen a legendary local sandwich shop for the honor here in New Jersey.

This amazing place has been serving its community with absolutely amazing sandwiches for about three-quarters of a century. That’s a lot of history and a lot of sandwiches.

You never gamble when you get lunch at this place. Do you see what we did there? That was a hint everyone. This great sandwich shop is set in the heart of Atlantic City.

In case you’re wondering just how good this place is, you can count Frank Sinatra, Oprah, and The Beatles among those who have enjoyed a sandwich there.

Congratulations to Atlantic City’s White House Sub Shop for being named the best independent sub shop in all of the Garden State. Head to A.C. soon to find out what everybody is talking about.

