New Jerseyans are living longer than others, according to study
Not only are we ‘living on a prayer’ in New Jersey, we also are living longer than most other states in the nation, says a report.
According to the National Vital Statistics Report released in August by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Jersey has the fifth highest level of longevity in the United States.
The study calculated the life expectancy across the United States (including the District of Columbia) using final Medicare data, Census data, and mortality statistics for people ages 66 to 99.
Per NJ.com:
Overall, life expectancy in the United States declined by 1.8 years from 2019 to 2020, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in unintentional injuries, mainly drug overdose deaths, according to New Jersey State Health Assessment Data.
New Jersey was one of just 11 states that saw an increase in life expectancy from 2020 to 2021, according to the latest national health data.
We in the Garden State have one of the highest life expectancies at 79 years of age.
If you want to get even more specific, my colleague, Jeff Deminski broke life expectancy down by counties in New Jersey. You can read his write up on that here.
As for the states whose residents have a longer life expectancy?
4️⃣ New York with an expectancy of 79.0 years
3️⃣ Connecticut with an expectancy of 79.2 years
2️⃣ Massachusetts with an expectancy of 79.6 years
1️⃣ Hawaii with an expectancy of 79.9
For the full list of the rest of the United States, check out the report here.
LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep
LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family
Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.