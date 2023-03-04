New Jersey laws you may not have known about could cost you big

There are so many laws to follow in New Jersey, you may not know which ones exist and if you were ever even in violation of any of them.

Well, we're here to help you better understand some of the rules and laws that will mostly cost you some big-time money but also possible jail time as well.

Get our free mobile app

So, here are some of the laws in New Jersey you should really take a gander over and educate yourself so you don't accidentally slip up and some you should already know but be reminded of or remind others of.

Strange NJ Laws You've Never Heard Of

You can follow Vin Ebenau on Twitter and Instagram and email news tips to vin.ebenau@townsquaremedia.com.

Have You Seen Them? Ocean County's Most Wanted

Have You Seen Them? Monmouth County's Most Wanted

Marijuana legal in NJ: How do the laws work? Answers to common questions about legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey and rules about underage use of weed.

NEXT: INSIDE JOE PESCI'S HILARIOUSLY OVER-THE-TOP LAVALLETTE MANSION

LOOK: GO INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S $20 MILLION MIDDLETOWN MANSION

Go Inside Mike 'The Situation's' NJ Mansion

TAKE A TOUR OF JON BON JOVI'S NEW $43 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION

Jersey Shore Nor'easter 2021 Listener Pictures

LOOK INSIDE: The Most Expensive House in Rumson This is the most expensive house for sale in Rumson, NJ in 2021

Peek Inside Snooki's New Toms River Waterfront Home

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

NEXT: The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast