Oh, New Jersey winters—otherwise known (by me) as Mother Nature’s Menopause. One day it’s 7 degrees, the next it’s 70. And according to New Jersey 101.5’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, the past few weeks have been running nearly 10 degrees colder than normal.

So odds are your heat has been on for a month already. In our house, the earliest we ever turn it on is October 15th. Since then, it’s been humming along pretty consistently because…well, winter.

The annual New Jersey thermostat debate begins

Which brings us to the annual cold-weather debate: who gets to control the thermostat?

In plenty of households, spouses have secret agendas when it comes to indoor heating. Surveys say the “sweet spot” for most people is somewhere between 66 and 70°F—but that peace treaty falls apart the minute someone nudges it up or down. One partner is wrapped in a sweater, teeth chattering, while the other is basically relaxing in a personal 72-degree sauna.

My wife and I are mostly on the same page: 72 when we’re home and awake, and 67 when we’re sleeping or out. (Yesterday I said “6 7” in my ongoing effort to stay relevant…but I digress.)

Some couples faithfully drop the thermostat into the low 60s at night to save energy and supposedly sleep better. We do that, too. On the coldest nights we just throw on an extra wooly blanket and hope for the best.

When couples go to war over the thermostat

But I’ve heard from listeners that about half the time, one partner ends up sneaking out of bed, freezing for a few minutes, and then quietly cranking it back up. And during the day—especially if someone’s working from home—expect passive-aggressive thermostat warfare.

Office heating battles: New Jersey’s other winter war

And the drama doesn’t stop at home. Offices have their own microclimate battles. There’s always that one coworker who insists it’s “perfectly fine” at 75°F, basically living in a tropical resort, while everyone else is wrapped in scarves and fingerless gloves. The HR-approved solution? Dress in layers, bring a desk fan, and silently judge each other’s heating preferences. Some people even sneak in a little space heater under the desk since many workplaces have banned them.

Some households, though, fully embrace their inner Goldilocks—low-to-mid 70s for maximum comfort, low 60s for maximum savings. It’s thermostat diplomacy: a delicate blend of negotiation, compromise, and maybe some marital counseling.

As Jersey weather swings wildly, so does the blame

So as Mother Nature continues her seasonal mood swings, let’s at least agree on this: whoever touches the thermostat last is officially responsible for whatever happens next.

Good luck, citizens.