Meet this famous chef at The NJ Wine and Food Festival in May

HAMBURG — The New Jersey Wine and Food Festival returns to Sussex County this spring.

The three-day weekend festival is set for Friday, May 2, through Sunday, May 4, at Crystal Springs Resort, 1 Wild Turkey Way, in Hamburg.

Chef Francis Mallman (MSTCreative) Chef Francis Mallman (MSTCreative) loading...

The weekend-long festival offers attendees unforgettable opportunities to taste a variety of wines and spirits, enjoy unique culinary experiences, dinners, and parties, and meet participating chefs and winemakers.

In fact, the NJ Wine and Food Festival will be acclaimed guest of honor, Chef Francis Mallmann’s only U.S. appearance this year.

Schedule

Friday, May 2

7 p.m. Champagne Reception – Guests will enjoy champagne and hors d’oeuvres with Chef Francis Mallman ($60)

8 p.m. Chef’s Garden Dinner with Chef Francis Mallman – This five-course dinner by South America’s most famous chef will showcase his signature open fire cooking paired with wines from Bodegas Escorihuela Gascon, the oldest working winery in Mendoza, Argentina in 1884 ($350 plus tax and service)

8 p.m. Top Chefs and Top Wines Dinner – Join chefs from Bravo TV’s hit Top Chef Season 21 runner-up, Savannah Miller, fan favorite winner, Michelle Wallace, and quick fire guru, Soo Ahn ($295 plus tax and service)

8 p.m. Cabaret and Cocktails – This event features a mixology competition where the audience judges the drinks, and performances by award-winning artists, plus multiple bars, and an array of food ($95 plus taxes and service)

Chef Francis Mallmann (MSTCreative) Chef Francis Mallmann (MSTCreative) loading...

Saturday, May 3

11 a.m. The Art of Honey – Enjoy of Crystal Springs Resort’s first honey harvest while learning about the resort’s initiative to provide habitat for our endangered honeybees. It includes a dish from Restaurant Latour made with local honey and a tasting of Dolce late harvest wine from Far Niente ($35)

11 a.m. Bubbles & Brunch – This pairs brunch favorites with Champagne! ($55)

12 p.m. – 3 pm Marketplace Lunch – Enjoy seasonal creations and the best of New Jersey’s burgeoning wine scene ($50)

12 p.m. Francis Mallmann Lunch & Book Signing – Meet acclaimed Chef Francis Mallmann, learn about his culinary journey, and enjoy a wood-fired lunch ($85, includes a copy of Mallmann’s cookbook)

NJWFF Grand Tasting (MSTCreative) NJWFF Grand Tasting (MSTCreative) loading...

12 p.m. Hats Off to Agave Spirits – Enjoy agave spirits with tastings of Tequila and Mezcal while making your own cowboy hat ($50, includes hat to keep)

1 p.m. Legends of Wine: Larry Stone – Mark 10 years of Stone’s Lingua Franca winery in Oregon and taste his minimal intervention wines ($50)

1 p.m. Chocolate & Rum – Explore pairings of Brugal 1888, Colección Visionaria #2, and Maestro Reserva rums with a selection of artisanal chocolates ($45)

2 p.m. A Perfect Pairing: Italian Wines + Local Foods – Ben Del Coro of Fossil Farms leads a tasting of local meats along with Italian wines from Fantini ($45)

NJWFF Grand Tasting Ballroom (MSTCreative) NJWFF Grand Tasting Ballroom (MSTCreative) loading...

2 p.m. From Burgundy to Willamette Valley – Taste a selection of Burgundy style wines led by winemaker Guillaume Large of Resonance ($50)

3 p.m. 90+ Wines – A tasting of highly rated wines led by wine educator Michael McNelis ($90)

3 p.m. The Perfect Gin Cocktail with Hendrick's – Taste the new limited-release Hendricks Oasium gin expression and learn what makes the perfect gin cocktail in this interactive cocktail making class ($45)

NJWFF Grand Tasting by Geoff Mottram (MSTCreative) NJWFF Grand Tasting by Geoff Mottram (MSTCreative) loading...

3 p.m. Cristalino & Caviar – A pairing of 3 caviars and 3 tequilas from Cristalino plus a dish from Restaurant Latour ($150)

4 p.m. Secrets of the Sommeliers & Cellar Tasting – This is led by Wine Director Susanne Wagner. This tasting of wines from the wine cellar is a festival favorite ($95)

7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. VIP Admission): The Grand Tasting – This is the Festival’s signature event featuring more than 200 wines from over 50 wineries and bites from 30 top restaurants ($175; VIP $350; VIP admission starts at 6 pm and includes admission to the VIP room opening at 8 pm, General Admission starts at 7 pm). The VIP Lounge features bites from Restaurant Latour, desserts by Chef David Burke, premium wines, and rare spirits.

NJWFF (Photographer: John Bessler) NJWFF (Photographer: John Bessler) loading...

10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Biosphere After Party - This party takes place in the Biosphere tropical pool complex with multiple bars, DJ, buffets, and more ($175)

Sunday, May 4

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Sunday Brunch - Enjoy this last event of the festival weekend. ($60)

NJWFF Wine Seminar (MSTCreative) NJWFF Wine Seminar (MSTCreative) loading...

Tickets for The New Jersey Wine and Food Festival are available here.

