Instead of tackling the real problems in our state, like outrageous property taxes or strangling regulations on business, the New Jersey Legislature continues to find busy work to "help you."

Their latest proposed bill would require daycare centers to check up on your kid if he or she doesn't show up on time at the daycare center. Never mind that these places might have other things on their mind, like why one precious little angel just bit another one or why some poor kid just pooped in his pants and decided to share it with his friends. Now they would be required by law to call the parents and ask why the kid isn't in their establishment. Never mind that the parent or parents are busy juggling a career, a home, a relationship and trying to get a baby out the door by 7 a.m. They didn't call the daycare center and the state wants to know why.

Now, of course for the legislature and its caring public servants therein, it's all "about the children." They care about you and your kids, so much so they feel like they're a part of your life. Sadly, they are more and more in this nanny state of nanny states. And it's all due to the stupid people who continue to vote in these even more stupid people, who think that government is the answer to every problem. Even though most of our biggest problems today stem from government, either directly or indirectly. The more we allow, we even invite government deeper into our personal lives, the worse things get. Most people don't take the time to think that through, so we can expect more of this nonsense in New Jersey until all that is left here are the extremely stupid and ignorant. We're getting closer every year!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis’ own.