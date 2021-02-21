New Jersey Vietnam Vets tell it like it is

Because of the pandemic the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation like all of us, have been limited in holding public events that will continue the education that our New Jersey Vietnam Veterans, their families and communities have experienced.

There is a tremendous amount of history that can be shared about the Vietnam War and it’s veterans who served. The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation has made its mission to educate the public and acknowledge the sacrifices that our New Jersey veterans made for this country. The memorial located in Holmdel is open 24 hours, seven days a week. I encourage you to see the monument and the wall of names, it’s a chilling experience.

Get our free mobile app

In normal times, without the pandemic, the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation would be holding group events to share the experience and education of the war and its veterans. Because of the pandemic, the Foundation is holding a Virtual Sit-Down on Thursday, March 18 with Vietnam Veteran, NJVVMF and VVMF volunteer, Michael Coale.

It’s all part of their new series Third Thursday VetChat which will give you an up-close and personal exchange with Vietnam Veteran volunteers led by Foundation Trustee Melissa Ziobro, Specialist Professor of Public History at Monmouth University. I encourage you to check it out and participate in the zoom.

You can join this free event online at: https://zoom.us/j/94951767973

This is a great way to learn and hear about the experience firsthand about the sacrifice that our New Jersey Veterans made during the Vietnam War. I encourage you to support the Memorial Foundation which also awards scholarships and has provided educational programs for over 5,000 students. Thanks for your support and to our New Jersey Vietnam Veterans, thank you for your service.