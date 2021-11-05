Touching tribute at NJ Vietnam Memorial worth seeing this holiday

There’s a great organization Wreaths Across America that pays tribute to our country’s veterans by placing Christmas wreaths at grave sites and memorials throughout the country.

It was started by Morrill Worcester in 1992 who was a wreath maker from Maine and found himself with a large surplus of wreaths at the end of the holidays.

He enlisted the help of his state senator and arranged to have the excess wreaths placed at Arlington National Cemetery. This tradition has continued every year and with the help of donations and help from America’s truckers he has expanded the distribution of wreaths to other sites paying tribute to our veterans.

The organization has grown tremendously in the past 30 years and Wreaths Across America will be making several stops here in New Jersey. Thanks to BizETurtle.com for bringing this to our attention.

On Saturday, December 11th at 10am Wreaths Across America will be at The NJ Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Holmdel, NJ where a wreath will be “dressed” at every granite panel containing the names of our NJ Vietnam Veterans.

On Wednesday, December 15th the convoy that will be going down to Arlington National Cemetery will be making a stop at the NJ Vietnam Veterans Memorial for a ceremony and lunch starting at noon. Everyone is welcome to attend. There are other additional ceremonies slated for New Jersey.

This is a great organization and a great way to honor our fallen heroes. It’s also a great way for the entire family or business to get together and support this organization. For information on how you can donate and volunteer please go to wreathsacrossamerica.org. To all our veterans, thank you for your service.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.